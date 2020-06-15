Maps of the Perilous Land

Fantastic Work.
Does this map apply to Romance of the Perilous Land 2nd ed? Because according to the book Eastland only border with Benwick. Listenoise is located in north west. Lyonesse border with Listenoise and Norhaut. Don't take me wrong the map is gorgeous but I feel there are some discrepancies with the text of the book and the image.
Hi Alasdhair - yes, this the 2nd edition (published by Osprey). It's based on Scott's sketch of the Perilous Lands provided to fans. As I worked I took note of all the book's details, so yeah, I did read things you have said above, but I focused on using the sketch provided by Scott which made the most sense. Listenoise is Britain's Cumbria, whilst Hutton is Lancashire - so in those terms they have swopped and I was fully aware of that. But in the description you have a river flowing from Listenoise into Camelot and that wouldn't work if they were swopped back. Perilous Land is based roughly on the UK but isn't the UK.
What's the rough scale?
Very well done! A hearty thank you from deep in the land of Gore.
Fantastic and really helpful gaming resource, indeed! Thank you, Scott and Tim, for delivering 'official' maps. I can see now: there is a strong 'Last Stand of Wales' narrative. :)I'd like to mention that the setting is flexible enough to integrate all the lore you could find in any Arthurian sourcebook/epos - and to dig deeper and deeper into the (legendary/historical) past. In that regard RotPL is quite a bright spark of imagination and exploration tool.Glad to own a Hardback Copy just in time - as it seems to be sold out on Amazon.
A very awesome blog post. We are really grateful for your blog post. You will find a lot of approaches after visiting your post. cci
There is such a great amount in this article I would never have considered all alone. Your substance gives perusers things to consider in a fascinating way. Much obliged to you for your reasonable data. click here
I was reading some of your content on this website and I conceive this internet site is really informative ! Keep on putting up. https://mapsjar.com/
This is my first time i visit here. I found so many interesting stuff in your blog especially its discussion. From the tons of comments on your articles, I guess I am not the only one having all the enjoyment here keep up the good work this page
This is a great inspiring article.I am pretty much pleased with your good work.You put really very helpful information. Keep it up. Keep blogging. Looking to reading your next post. maps.lol/trader-joes-us-or-14519
Fantastic Work.ReplyDelete
Does this map apply to Romance of the Perilous Land 2nd ed? Because according to the book Eastland only border with Benwick. Listenoise is located in north west. Lyonesse border with Listenoise and Norhaut.ReplyDelete
Don't take me wrong the map is gorgeous but I feel there are some discrepancies with the text of the book and the image.
Hi Alasdhair - yes, this the 2nd edition (published by Osprey). It's based on Scott's sketch of the Perilous Lands provided to fans. As I worked I took note of all the book's details, so yeah, I did read things you have said above, but I focused on using the sketch provided by Scott which made the most sense.Delete
Listenoise is Britain's Cumbria, whilst Hutton is Lancashire - so in those terms they have swopped and I was fully aware of that. But in the description you have a river flowing from Listenoise into Camelot and that wouldn't work if they were swopped back. Perilous Land is based roughly on the UK but isn't the UK.
What's the rough scale?Delete
Very well done! A hearty thank you from deep in the land of Gore.ReplyDelete
Fantastic and really helpful gaming resource, indeed! Thank you, Scott and Tim, for delivering 'official' maps. I can see now: there is a strong 'Last Stand of Wales' narrative. :)ReplyDelete
I'd like to mention that the setting is flexible enough to integrate all the lore you could find in any Arthurian sourcebook/epos - and to dig deeper and deeper into the (legendary/historical) past. In that regard RotPL is quite a bright spark of imagination and exploration tool.
Glad to own a Hardback Copy just in time - as it seems to be sold out on Amazon.
A very awesome blog post. We are really grateful for your blog post. You will find a lot of approaches after visiting your post. cciReplyDelete
There is such a great amount in this article I would never have considered all alone. Your substance gives perusers things to consider in a fascinating way. Much obliged to you for your reasonable data. click hereReplyDelete
I was reading some of your content on this website and I conceive this internet site is really informative ! Keep on putting up. https://mapsjar.com/ReplyDelete
This is my first time i visit here. I found so many interesting stuff in your blog especially its discussion. From the tons of comments on your articles, I guess I am not the only one having all the enjoyment here keep up the good work this pageReplyDelete
This is a great inspiring article.I am pretty much pleased with your good work.You put really very helpful information. Keep it up. Keep blogging. Looking to reading your next post. maps.lol/trader-joes-us-or-14519ReplyDelete