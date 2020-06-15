Monday 15 June 2020

Maps of the Perilous Land

Tim Bolton has been beavering away lately on a series of fan maps of the Perilous Land, covering all 11 kingdoms and he's done a wonderful job!
















  1. KyleRovagug15 June 2020 at 17:34

    Fantastic Work.

  2. Alasdhair Dalstar30 July 2020 at 23:31

    Does this map apply to Romance of the Perilous Land 2nd ed? Because according to the book Eastland only border with Benwick. Listenoise is located in north west. Lyonesse border with Listenoise and Norhaut.

    Don't take me wrong the map is gorgeous but I feel there are some discrepancies with the text of the book and the image.

    1. Tim Bolton (Ranatuor)2 August 2020 at 16:44

      Hi Alasdhair - yes, this the 2nd edition (published by Osprey). It's based on Scott's sketch of the Perilous Lands provided to fans. As I worked I took note of all the book's details, so yeah, I did read things you have said above, but I focused on using the sketch provided by Scott which made the most sense.
      Listenoise is Britain's Cumbria, whilst Hutton is Lancashire - so in those terms they have swopped and I was fully aware of that. But in the description you have a river flowing from Listenoise into Camelot and that wouldn't work if they were swopped back. Perilous Land is based roughly on the UK but isn't the UK.

    2. M Harold Page4 January 2021 at 11:31

      What's the rough scale?

  3. Sandi.15 August 2020 at 23:03

    Very well done! A hearty thank you from deep in the land of Gore.

  4. platonic_body20 August 2020 at 16:58

    Fantastic and really helpful gaming resource, indeed! Thank you, Scott and Tim, for delivering 'official' maps. I can see now: there is a strong 'Last Stand of Wales' narrative. :)

    I'd like to mention that the setting is flexible enough to integrate all the lore you could find in any Arthurian sourcebook/epos - and to dig deeper and deeper into the (legendary/historical) past. In that regard RotPL is quite a bright spark of imagination and exploration tool.

    Glad to own a Hardback Copy just in time - as it seems to be sold out on Amazon.

